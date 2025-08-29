Security Forces Unearth Massive Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

In a major breakthrough, security forces have seized a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and Maoist-related materials in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district following encounters with Naxalites.

Among the discoveries was a Trichy Assault Rifle, marking the first instance of such a recovery from Maoists in the Bastar region, according to officials. The operation was conducted over five days, involving multiple gunfights.

The discovery deals a significant psychological blow to the Maoists, signaling a shrinking of their hideouts in Abujhmad. Officials emphasized the impact of the raid amidst harsh weather conditions and reiterated the futility of armed conflict for the extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)