Security Forces Unearth Massive Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

A vast cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest after encounters with Naxalites. This included the first-ever recovery of a Trichy Assault Rifle from Maoists in the Bastar region. The operations confirm the declining safety of Maoist strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:46 IST
In a major breakthrough, security forces have seized a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and Maoist-related materials in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district following encounters with Naxalites.

Among the discoveries was a Trichy Assault Rifle, marking the first instance of such a recovery from Maoists in the Bastar region, according to officials. The operation was conducted over five days, involving multiple gunfights.

The discovery deals a significant psychological blow to the Maoists, signaling a shrinking of their hideouts in Abujhmad. Officials emphasized the impact of the raid amidst harsh weather conditions and reiterated the futility of armed conflict for the extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

