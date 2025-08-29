Left Menu

Fugitive Convicted Child Killer Arrested After Parole Evasion

Police have captured Sanjay, a convict from Bihar, who absconded after being paroled in 2021. Originally given life imprisonment for the 2007 rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Kapashera, he was living under the alias Sujoy. He continued criminal activities even while evading authorities.

Sanjay, a convict who evaded justice for years, was apprehended by police in Bihar. Initially sentenced to life for the 2007 brutal rape and murder of a young girl in Kapashera, Sanjay was released on parole in 2021 but never returned to prison, adopting a new identity, Sujoy, to escape law enforcement.

The 40-year-old fugitive was tracked down following a tip-off. Authorities revealed that during his time on the run, Sanjay was involved in more crimes, including the assault of women in Patna. His ability to elude capture was partly due to his constant movement and name change.

The original crime that led to Sanjay's conviction was heinous and alarming, involving the brutal assault and murder of a 6-year-old girl. The disturbing details included luring the child under false pretenses before committing the horrific act. His life sentence was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in 2014, following an initial conviction in 2010.

