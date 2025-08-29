Tragic End to Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrants in Faridabad

Three men lost their lives in a tragic incident in Faridabad when their vehicle fell into a drain late Thursday night. Returning from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the driver lost control, resulting in the car's fatal plunge.

Local residents quickly raised the alarm upon witnessing the accident, leading to immediate rescue efforts by a police team and supportive locals. After extricating the individuals from the submerged vehicle, they were rushed to Badshah Khan Hospital, where they were unfortunately declared dead by medical personnel.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha, and Gaurav Rawat. Amit Jha, the car's owner, was a key family provider and worked in a private firm. Police continue to investigate the incident, awaiting statements from the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)