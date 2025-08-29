Tragic End to Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrants in Faridabad
Three men tragically drowned after their car plunged into a drain in Faridabad following a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The accident occurred when the driver lost control. Despite a swift rescue operation, the men were pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigations are ongoing, with families awaiting further details.
- Country:
- India
Three men lost their lives in a tragic incident in Faridabad when their vehicle fell into a drain late Thursday night. Returning from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the driver lost control, resulting in the car's fatal plunge.
Local residents quickly raised the alarm upon witnessing the accident, leading to immediate rescue efforts by a police team and supportive locals. After extricating the individuals from the submerged vehicle, they were rushed to Badshah Khan Hospital, where they were unfortunately declared dead by medical personnel.
The deceased have been identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha, and Gaurav Rawat. Amit Jha, the car's owner, was a key family provider and worked in a private firm. Police continue to investigate the incident, awaiting statements from the victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting
Delhi Court Rebukes Police for Withholding FIR in Rape Case
Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: TMC Leader Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods
Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Goods Racket