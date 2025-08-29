Left Menu

Arrests Made in Shocking Animal Cruelty Case in Ganderbal

In Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog. The incident surfaced after a video showing the act spread on social media. Police have filed charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:44 IST
Arrests Made in Shocking Animal Cruelty Case in Ganderbal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, accused of killing a stray dog, according to local police reports.

The case came to public attention when a video allegedly depicting the two persons hitting the dog with a stick and stones circulated widely on social media platforms.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, announced that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, alongside other pertinent legal sections. Investigations are ongoing, and further legal actions are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025