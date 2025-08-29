Arrests Made in Shocking Animal Cruelty Case in Ganderbal
In Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog. The incident surfaced after a video showing the act spread on social media. Police have filed charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and investigations continue.
Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, accused of killing a stray dog, according to local police reports.
The case came to public attention when a video allegedly depicting the two persons hitting the dog with a stick and stones circulated widely on social media platforms.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, announced that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, alongside other pertinent legal sections. Investigations are ongoing, and further legal actions are in progress.
