End Illegal Mining to Prevent Landslides: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed the pressing issue of illegal mining and encroachments in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for an immediate halt to prevent future landslides. This statement followed heavy rains and infrastructural damage in the region.

During a meeting with district administration and department representatives in Udhampur, Singh noted significant progress in restoration efforts. He referenced the Keerian Gadiyal Bridge, where preexisting concerns about its stability were ignored, resulting in its recent collapse.

Singh announced plans for constructing a new bridge along an affected highway section in Udhampur. Restoring highway and train track traffic is a priority, though illegal mining and encroachments continue to damage infrastructure. Previous offenders have faced stringent penalties, including fines and blacklisting.