Jammu's Battle Against Floods: A United Front for Relief and Rehabilitation

In the wake of severe flooding in the Jammu region, ministers and top officials are stepping up relief and rehabilitation efforts to assist affected communities. The operation has accelerated to restore essential services like water, power, and connectivity that were disrupted by the floods.

A dedicated help desk at the Jammu Tawi railway station has been established in response to the emergency brought on by relentless rain and floods. Multiple government agencies are actively participating in rescue and restoration operations in various districts, seeking to reopen low-lying areas by removing debris and re-establishing critical infrastructure.

Record rainfall over the past days has resulted in a tragic death toll of 45 residents, with 34 casualties occurring due to a landslide along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. In response, government officials at all levels have been deployed to assess damage and coordinate recovery efforts, while the public looks forward to a return to normalcy as water levels in major rivers gradually recede.

