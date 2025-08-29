Rajasthan's Crackdown on Recruitment Scams: A New Era of Transparency

In a bold move aimed at restoring public confidence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Friday that his administration has unearthed paper leak and recruitment fraud scandals that plagued the previous Congress regime. While addressing a public gathering in Todaraisingh, Sharma accused the Congress government of failing the youth by turning a blind eye to recruitment scandals.

Sharma highlighted the 2021 controversy surrounding the police sub-inspector recruitment exam, cancelled by the court due to a paper leak. He emphasized that the Congress's inaction persisted until 2023. "After our government took office, we promptly set up a Special Investigation Team in December, which led to the arrest of 56 trainees," Sharma stated, crediting these steps with the court's verdict.

In his campaign speech, Sharma took jabs at Congress leaders, revealing that action in the paper leak cases reached the inner circles of political power. "BJP stands for clean exams," he claimed, asserting no leaks during his tenure. Furthermore, Sharma discussed environmental initiatives, notably the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Hariyalo Rajasthan,' aiming to plant over 50 crore saplings.