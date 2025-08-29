Shah and Kataria Discuss Flood Relief and Infrastructure Boost
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria discussed flood relief and infrastructure funding with Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam. Shah approved Rs 125 crore for Chandigarh's civic amenities. They reviewed rescue operations and addressed regional development and disaster management concerns, amid ongoing floods in Punjab's districts.
In a meeting held in Guwahati at the Koinadhara Guest House, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the pressing flood situation in Punjab.
He expressed gratitude to Shah for approving Rs 125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and civic amenities.
The discussions also covered the status of relief efforts and the necessary cooperation for future operations, focusing on issues related to regional development and disaster management, amidst ongoing floods impacting several districts of Punjab.
