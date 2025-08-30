Tragedy in Bastar: Rising Violence Against 'Shikshadoots'
A 25-year-old shikshadoot was killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, marking the latest incident of violence against temporary teachers in the Bastar region. Naxalites are suspected of targeting them, believing they are police informers. The murder is one of several in recent years.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old temporary visiting teacher, known as a 'shikshadoot', was murdered by unidentified assailants in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Saturday.
Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village, was killed overnight, raising concerns about the safety of shikshadoots in the region. The incident took place while Tati was serving in Lendra village school.
Authorities suspect Naxalite involvement, as the group has a history of attacking shikshadoots on the suspicion that they are police informers. To date, at least seven shikshadoots have been targeted in Bastar over the past three years, with increased frequency in recent months.
ALSO READ
Conspiracy Unveiled: UP Chief Minister Speaks on Sambhal Violence Report
Victims of Naxal Violence Appeal Against Vice Presidential Candidate
Judicial Commission Submits Report on Sambhal Violence to UP Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh Flood Relief: CM Sai's Commitment to Bastar
Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence