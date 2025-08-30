Tragedy in Bastar: Rising Violence Against 'Shikshadoots'

A 25-year-old temporary visiting teacher, known as a 'shikshadoot', was murdered by unidentified assailants in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Saturday.

Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village, was killed overnight, raising concerns about the safety of shikshadoots in the region. The incident took place while Tati was serving in Lendra village school.

Authorities suspect Naxalite involvement, as the group has a history of attacking shikshadoots on the suspicion that they are police informers. To date, at least seven shikshadoots have been targeted in Bastar over the past three years, with increased frequency in recent months.