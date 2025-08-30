Adityanath Engages with Citizens in Varanasi Janata Darshan

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took part in a 'Janata Darshan' initiative in Varanasi, where he interacted with the public to understand and address their grievances.

During this engagement at the Circuit House, the Chief Minister gave instructions to officials to prioritize and expedite the resolution of the issues presented by the citizens.

Arvind Mishra, BJP District co-media in-charge, noted that this marked the first public hearing by Adityanath in Varanasi, underscoring the importance of direct administrative accountability. Applications from those unable to meet the Chief Minister were also processed for quick action.

(With inputs from agencies.)