EU's Stance on Russian Frozen Assets and Reparations
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserts that returning Russian assets frozen in the bloc is unthinkable unless Moscow pays reparations. Her remarks come ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Copenhagen, emphasizing conditions tied to any potential ceasefire or peace deal with Russia.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas underscored the EU's firm stance on Saturday regarding Russian assets frozen within the bloc due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, Kallas stated unequivocally that envisioning the return of these assets is impossible unless Moscow fulfills its reparations obligations.
Her comments came ahead of a crucial meeting of EU foreign ministers, highlighting essential conditions linked to any prospective ceasefire or peace agreement with Russia.
