Activist Demands Kunbi Status for Marathas Amidst Hunger Strike
Activist Manoj Jarange, on an indefinite hunger strike, urges the government to grant Kunbi status to Marathas of Marathwada for reservation in jobs and education. Retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, leading a delegation, was informed that relevant gazettes should become law to facilitate this status change.
In a significant development at Azad Maidan, activist Manoj Jarange on a hunger strike, called for the government to recognize Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis, ensuring reservation benefits in government jobs and education.
A delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde met Jarange, who emphasized that the committee under Shinde had thoroughly studied the matter over the last 13 months. He urged the panel to move forward with a report supporting the Kunbi status for the Marathas.
Judge Shinde clarified that providing such a report was beyond his mandate and fell under the jurisdiction of the backward class commission. The meeting underscored tensions within the state as Jarange denounced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for assigning Shinde the dialogue role, insisting that only governmental resolutions could address the quota demand.
