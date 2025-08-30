Nagaland Medical Students Demand Fair Recruitment Process in Health Sector
Medical students in Nagaland protested against the state government's move to regularize 280 health workers without exams, arguing it violates constitutionally mandated recruitment procedures. Organized by the Nagaland Medical Students' Association, the protest called for transparency and adherence to established recruitment norms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Medical students in Nagaland staged a protest against the state government on Saturday, criticizing the decision to regularize 280 health workers without competitive examinations.
The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) led the demonstration outside the Health Department's office, asserting that the decision violates both constitutional mandates and the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006.
NMSA leaders argue that the move undermines meritocracy and are calling for the government to revoke the decision immediately and conduct all future appointments through open competitive exams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Puts SI Recruitment in Jeopardy Amid Allegations
Rajasthan's Crackdown on Recruitment Scams: A New Era of Transparency
WBSSC's Crackdown on Tainted Candidates in Teacher Recruitment
WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment
West Bengal SSC Announces Massive Recruitment for Non-Teaching Staff