Nagaland Medical Students Demand Fair Recruitment Process in Health Sector

Medical students in Nagaland staged a protest against the state government on Saturday, criticizing the decision to regularize 280 health workers without competitive examinations.

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) led the demonstration outside the Health Department's office, asserting that the decision violates both constitutional mandates and the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006.

NMSA leaders argue that the move undermines meritocracy and are calling for the government to revoke the decision immediately and conduct all future appointments through open competitive exams.

