Left Menu

Nagaland Medical Students Demand Fair Recruitment Process in Health Sector

Medical students in Nagaland protested against the state government's move to regularize 280 health workers without exams, arguing it violates constitutionally mandated recruitment procedures. Organized by the Nagaland Medical Students' Association, the protest called for transparency and adherence to established recruitment norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST
Nagaland Medical Students Demand Fair Recruitment Process in Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Medical students in Nagaland staged a protest against the state government on Saturday, criticizing the decision to regularize 280 health workers without competitive examinations.

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) led the demonstration outside the Health Department's office, asserting that the decision violates both constitutional mandates and the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006.

NMSA leaders argue that the move undermines meritocracy and are calling for the government to revoke the decision immediately and conduct all future appointments through open competitive exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Objects to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During Bihar Rally

BJP Objects to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During Bihar Rally

 India
2
Prayer Vs. Policy: Controversy Arises Following Minneapolis School Shooting

Prayer Vs. Policy: Controversy Arises Following Minneapolis School Shooting

 United States
3
India's Bold Defense Strategy: From Importer to Exporter

India's Bold Defense Strategy: From Importer to Exporter

 India
4
Gambling Raid Uncovers Teen-Patta at Virar East

Gambling Raid Uncovers Teen-Patta at Virar East

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025