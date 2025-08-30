Left Menu

Uniting Voices: Safeguarding the Girl Child in Northeast India

The Gauhati High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee hosted a state-level consultation on safeguarding girls, emphasizing collaboration among stakeholders from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. Discussions highlighted challenges in child protection, data systems, victim support, and online safety, fostering a unified commitment to protect girls from violence and exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST
The Gauhati High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee orchestrated a pivotal consultation on Saturday, focused on creating a safer environment for the girl child. Held in collaboration with Assam Child Protection Society and UNICEF, the event aimed to unite forces from various Northeast Indian states in addressing pressing child protection challenges.

Inaugurated by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, the consultation featured vibrant discussions involving government officials, adolescents, and young adults, who shared their real-life encounters with child marriage, violence, and personal resilience. Delegates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland reported on their respective progress and persisting obstacles.

The panels stressed the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, effectiveness of the judiciary and law enforcement, and real-world issues faced by frontline workers. Emphasis was placed on enhancing data systems, victim support services, and online safety measures, with attendees collectively committing to prioritize the protection of girls as a communal and legal mandate.

