Left Menu

Dramatic Police Operation Ends in Fatality in Pune

A chain snatcher involved in numerous cases was shot dead by police in Pune, Maharashtra. The suspect, Lakhan Bhosale, attacked officers during his arrest, leading to a retaliatory gunfire. Bhosale later succumbed to his injuries. The operation followed recent gold chain thefts at knife point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:57 IST
Dramatic Police Operation Ends in Fatality in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged chain snatcher, who faced multiple charges, was fatally shot by police in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident occurred after the suspect attacked two officers as they attempted to arrest him, officials reported on Saturday.

According to Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, the operation unfolded at 6:30 pm in Shikrapur after authorities set up a trap following recent gold chain thefts involving three suspects. As the officers moved in, one of the accused, Lakhan Bhosale, assaulted them with a sharp weapon, injuring two personnel. In self-defense, an officer fired at Bhosale, striking him below the waist.

Bhosale, who had a history of chain-snatching crimes, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. His accomplice was apprehended at the scene. Police identified Bhosale as a repeat offender, involved in various crimes across Pune and beyond, and he was already out on bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025