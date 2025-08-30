Dramatic Police Operation Ends in Fatality in Pune

An alleged chain snatcher, who faced multiple charges, was fatally shot by police in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident occurred after the suspect attacked two officers as they attempted to arrest him, officials reported on Saturday.

According to Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, the operation unfolded at 6:30 pm in Shikrapur after authorities set up a trap following recent gold chain thefts involving three suspects. As the officers moved in, one of the accused, Lakhan Bhosale, assaulted them with a sharp weapon, injuring two personnel. In self-defense, an officer fired at Bhosale, striking him below the waist.

Bhosale, who had a history of chain-snatching crimes, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. His accomplice was apprehended at the scene. Police identified Bhosale as a repeat offender, involved in various crimes across Pune and beyond, and he was already out on bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.