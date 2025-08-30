Assam Police Constable Arrested in Meghalaya On Assault Charges

An Assam Police constable was arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident allegedly happened on August 27, in a village under the Mawlasnai Outpost's jurisdiction.

The constable was detained in Lumding, Assam, and transported to Nongpoh on August 28. A senior officer confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and a chargesheet will be filed soon. Legal proceedings for victim compensation are also underway, assuring a swift trial.