Assam Police Constable Arrested in Meghalaya On Assault Charges
An Assam Police constable was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a girl in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya. The assault reportedly occurred on August 27, leading to the constable's arrest in Assam on August 28. Officials promise a swift trial and have started compensation proceedings for the victim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
An Assam Police constable was arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, authorities reported on Saturday.
The incident allegedly happened on August 27, in a village under the Mawlasnai Outpost's jurisdiction.
The constable was detained in Lumding, Assam, and transported to Nongpoh on August 28. A senior officer confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and a chargesheet will be filed soon. Legal proceedings for victim compensation are also underway, assuring a swift trial.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Police
- Meghalaya
- assault
- arrest
- constable
- investigation
- trials
- chargesheet
- compensation
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Elephant Exchange Sparks Investigation in Uttarakhand
Tragic Property Dispute in Bihar: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Explosive Blast Levels House in Kerala: Investigation Underway
Investigation Launched After Traffic Cop's Alleged Assault Goes Viral
Tragic End: Lawyer's Death Under Investigation