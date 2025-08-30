Sudan's Power Struggle: A Nation on the Brink
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, has been sworn in as head of a parallel government in Sudan, intensifying conflict with the national army. The city of Nyala serves as an RSF stronghold while fierce battles ensue in al-Fashir. Humanitarian crises and civilian suffering intensify.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a pivotal move intensifying Sudan's internal conflict, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, took office as the leader of a parallel Sudanese government, according to official statements. Sworn in Nyala, Dagalo commands the Rapid Support Forces, embroiling the nation further along the path of partition.
Drone attacks targeted Nyala on Saturday, underscoring its strategic importance as the RSF's makeshift capital in Darfur. While controlling much of the region, escalating combat with Sudan's national army rages over the city of al-Fashir. The prolonged siege by RSF forces has entrapped civilians.
Civilians report severe maltreatment amid overwhelming humanitarian distress. Reports from UNICEF note grave child casualties as fighting devastates half of Sudan's population and cripples its economy. Despite international efforts towards peace, including by the Trump administration, conflict resolution remains elusive.
