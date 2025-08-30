Panchayat Officer Faces Charges Over Insulting WhatsApp Status

A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) from Suntanur gram is under investigation following allegations of insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through a WhatsApp status update, police confirmed on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar, the accused PDO, reportedly circulated an edited photograph of the Chief Minister donning a Muslim cap as his WhatsApp status. The image stirred local outrage after it came to the attention of a community leader.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed at Nimbarga police station, and a memorandum demanding disciplinary action was submitted to Panchayat officials. A police spokesperson stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.