Panchayat Officer Faces Charges Over Insulting WhatsApp Status

A case has been registered against Panchayat Development Officer Praveen Kumar for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status that insulted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The PDO edited an image of the Chief Minister to include a Muslim cap. Locals reported this to authorities, prompting legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) from Suntanur gram is under investigation following allegations of insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through a WhatsApp status update, police confirmed on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar, the accused PDO, reportedly circulated an edited photograph of the Chief Minister donning a Muslim cap as his WhatsApp status. The image stirred local outrage after it came to the attention of a community leader.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed at Nimbarga police station, and a memorandum demanding disciplinary action was submitted to Panchayat officials. A police spokesperson stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

