Panchayat Officer Faces Charges Over Insulting WhatsApp Status
A case has been registered against Panchayat Development Officer Praveen Kumar for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status that insulted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The PDO edited an image of the Chief Minister to include a Muslim cap. Locals reported this to authorities, prompting legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) from Suntanur gram is under investigation following allegations of insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through a WhatsApp status update, police confirmed on Saturday.
Praveen Kumar, the accused PDO, reportedly circulated an edited photograph of the Chief Minister donning a Muslim cap as his WhatsApp status. The image stirred local outrage after it came to the attention of a community leader.
Subsequently, a complaint was filed at Nimbarga police station, and a memorandum demanding disciplinary action was submitted to Panchayat officials. A police spokesperson stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ
Mizoram Chief Minister Confident in Central Fund Allocation for Development Projects
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh
Conspiracy Unveiled: UP Chief Minister Speaks on Sambhal Violence Report
Rajasthan CM Slams Opposition for Insulting Modi's Late Mother
BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar