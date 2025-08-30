Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Protests Erupt Over UK's Hotel Asylum Policy

Five people were arrested after protests against UK hotels housing asylum-seekers. Tensions escalated at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and another in Epping. This follows a court decision allowing asylum-seekers to be housed in hotels, amid increasing political focus on immigration with over 32,000 migrants in UK hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST
Tensions Rise as Protests Erupt Over UK's Hotel Asylum Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the latest demonstration of escalating tensions over the UK government's asylum policies, police detained five individuals on Saturday after masked demonstrators attempted to storm a hotel designated for asylum-seekers.

The attempted breach at the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Heathrow Airport followed heightened protests, with some escalating to confrontations resulting in minor injuries to two police officers.

This unrest occurs amid heightened political discourse on immigration, particularly evident in the court ruling favoring continued housing of asylum-seekers in hotels, as the nation grapples with rising migrant numbers.

