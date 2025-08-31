Left Menu

JD(S) Demands NIA Probe and Rallies for Dharmasthala Truth

JD(S) demands an NIA probe into allegations at Dharmasthala, suspecting a conspiracy and foreign funding. Led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, they rally for truth. Accusations involve rapes and murders linked to temple administrators. JD(S) claims the SIT probe is inadequate and seeks central agency intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The JD(S) party, spearheaded by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is calling for an NIA investigation into serious allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in the holy town of Dharmasthala. The party claims there is an organized conspiracy, possibly involving international actors, against this revered place.

Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for the truth to prevail and expressed suspicion that foreign funding might be involved, suggesting an international media campaign against Dharmasthala. The JD(S) has organized a rally called 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre' to express their concerns and call for a thorough investigation by central authorities.

In the light of these grave allegations, JD(S) leaders have pointed fingers at the inefficacy of the current SIT probe, demanding a more profound investigation by the National Investigation Agency. They also plan to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the potential for expanding the investigation.

