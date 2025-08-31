Global Headlines: Clashes, Alliances, and Strategic Moves

Ukraine is planning a retaliatory response after Russian drone strikes on its power facilities left thousands without electricity. The ongoing conflict has seen an increase in airstrikes from both nations, with Russia targeting Ukraine's vital infrastructure, and Ukraine striking back at Russian refineries and pipelines.

The Archbishop of York has publicly criticized Nigel Farage's asylum policy proposals, calling them 'isolationist' and lacking in long-term solutions. Meanwhile, high tension in international diplomacy continues as the US bars Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from attending a significant UN gathering.

In military news, Norway selects British-made frigates to bolster maritime defense, announcing its largest military investment to date. Across the globe, Indian Prime Minister Modi seeks stronger ties with China, and tensions mount in Ukraine as former speaker Parubiy is shot, escalating the conflict further.