Fear and Uncertainty: The Alawites' Exodus from Damascus Amid Eviction Threats
Following a violent raid by a pro-government faction, many Alawite families in a Damascus suburb are leaving their homes despite denials of an eviction order. The Alawites, previously seen as privileged, now face threats and fear after the Assad regime's fall, leading to uncertainty and displacement.
- Country:
- Syria
Many Alawite families are fleeing a Damascus suburb days after a violent raid by a Syrian pro-government militia. Residents claim they were beaten, arrested, and ordered to evacuate their homes.
The Alawites, perceived as privileged under Assad's regime, now fear reprisal from the Sunni majority after the regime's collapse. Despite official statements denying eviction orders, many are leaving Sumariya to avoid further violence.
UN officials have expressed concerns over the threats of eviction and abuses against civilians. As tensions persist, families face difficult decisions, with some opting to leave for areas such as Latakia, fearing for their safety and stability.
