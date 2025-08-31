Fear and Uncertainty: The Alawites' Exodus from Damascus Amid Eviction Threats

Many Alawite families are fleeing a Damascus suburb days after a violent raid by a Syrian pro-government militia. Residents claim they were beaten, arrested, and ordered to evacuate their homes.

The Alawites, perceived as privileged under Assad's regime, now fear reprisal from the Sunni majority after the regime's collapse. Despite official statements denying eviction orders, many are leaving Sumariya to avoid further violence.

UN officials have expressed concerns over the threats of eviction and abuses against civilians. As tensions persist, families face difficult decisions, with some opting to leave for areas such as Latakia, fearing for their safety and stability.