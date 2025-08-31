Maratha Quota Protest: A Call for Government Action
Activist Manoj Jarange demands government action on Maratha reservations, launching a hunger strike at Azad Maidan. He emphasizes that Marathas are linked to Kunbis, who receive Other Backward Classes benefits. Criticizing Maharashtra's political leadership, Jarange urges peaceful protests and seeks respect for all visitors, including media.
At Azad Maidan, activist Manoj Jarange maintains his hunger strike as he pressures the Devendra Fadnavis government to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. Jarange insists that the government release a resolution based on 58 lakh records linking Marathas to the Kunbi caste, which already benefits from the Other Backward Classes category quota.
Criticizing the Maharashtra government's alleged stalling tactics, Jarange likened Chief Minister Fadnavis to a chameleon, questioning his commitment to previous promises like granting reservations to the Dhangar community and waiving farm loans. Jarange warned that without fulfilling the quota demand, the government may face electoral repercussions.
The activist called on his supporters for non-violent protest and respect towards all visitors, including politicians like NCP MP Supriya Sule, who faced heckling at the site. Jarange highlighted the rural, economically disadvantaged background of many demonstrators and urged media representatives to be considerate.
