Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Nepal Police have dismantled an illicit kidney trafficking network, detaining five individuals, including the purported leader, Shyam Krishna Bhandari, 38, law enforcement announced on Sunday. This operation is part of extensive efforts to curb human trafficking practices across the Nepal-India corridor.

According to reports, Bhandari orchestrated the illegal removal and transplant of kidneys, targeting rural Nepali communities. Over the past five years, approximately 100 victims were lured to Delhi under false promises and met with meager compensation, officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau described.

Authorities revealed that Bhandari exploited an Indian Aadhaar Card for his operations, emphasizing cross-border criminal intricacy. Legal proceedings under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act are set to impose stringent penalties on those involved, including significant fines and potential imprisonment.