Houthi Forces Raid UN Offices Amid Heightened Tensions

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels stormed the United Nations offices in Sanaa, detaining at least 11 personnel, media outlets reported on Sunday.

Although Reuters has yet to verify the details, a United Nations representative in New York was unavailable for comment. These raids followed an Israeli airstrike in Sanaa that resulted in the death of the Yemeni Houthi government's prime minister and several ministers.

Abeer Etefa, spokesperson for the World Food Programme, confirmed the incident to The Associated Press, noting that UN and humanitarian offices, including those of WHO and UNICEF, were affected. Several employees were detained, raising alarm about the safety and operational continuity of international organizations in the region.