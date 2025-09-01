Mamata Banerjee Salutes Law Enforcers on Police Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to law enforcers during the Police Day celebrations on Monday, emphasizing their essential role in maintaining law and order in the state.

"On this Police Day, we recognize the heroes in uniform committed to upholding law and order," Banerjee stated in a public post.

She further appreciated their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice, which are crucial in ensuring daily public safety and tranquility. Banerjee introduced Police Day as an annual observance on September 1 in 2020 in appreciation of the services rendered by law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)