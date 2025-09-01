Mamata Banerjee Salutes Law Enforcers on Police Day
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised law enforcers on Police Day, highlighting their critical role in maintaining order in the state. Celebrated on September 1 annually since 2020, Police Day honors the courage and dedication of officers ensuring public safety.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to law enforcers during the Police Day celebrations on Monday, emphasizing their essential role in maintaining law and order in the state.
"On this Police Day, we recognize the heroes in uniform committed to upholding law and order," Banerjee stated in a public post.
She further appreciated their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice, which are crucial in ensuring daily public safety and tranquility. Banerjee introduced Police Day as an annual observance on September 1 in 2020 in appreciation of the services rendered by law enforcement personnel.
