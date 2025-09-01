Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Salutes Law Enforcers on Police Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised law enforcers on Police Day, highlighting their critical role in maintaining order in the state. Celebrated on September 1 annually since 2020, Police Day honors the courage and dedication of officers ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:22 IST
Mamata Banerjee Salutes Law Enforcers on Police Day
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to law enforcers during the Police Day celebrations on Monday, emphasizing their essential role in maintaining law and order in the state.

"On this Police Day, we recognize the heroes in uniform committed to upholding law and order," Banerjee stated in a public post.

She further appreciated their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice, which are crucial in ensuring daily public safety and tranquility. Banerjee introduced Police Day as an annual observance on September 1 in 2020 in appreciation of the services rendered by law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
2
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
3
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
4
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025