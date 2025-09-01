Army's Swift Action: 5,000 Rescued in NW India Flood Operations

The Indian Army has come to the rescue of flood-hit regions in northwest India, saving over 5,000 civilians in a significant relief operation. The Western Command, with 47 activated columns, facilitated the evacuation and provided essential supplies to areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

Major General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora addressed the press at the Western Command headquarters, detailing the coordinated efforts with the civil authorities, NDRF, and SDRF. The operation, which began on August 16, involved medical detachments, aviation assets, and the construction of infrastructure like the bailey bridge at Jammu Tawi.

The relentless downpour and flash floods have wreaked havoc, with over 130 casualties reported. The integrated and swift response by the Indian Army highlights national unity and resilience in the face of natural calamities, addressing immediate needs while restoring essential services to affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)