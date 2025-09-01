Left Menu

Daring Daylight Phone Snatching Thwarted by Delhi Police

In Delhi's Shahdara, two men were arrested for snatching a woman's phone and hitting a motorcycle while fleeing. The suspects were identified through CCTV footage and subsequently arrested, with the stolen phone and scooter recovered. They admitted to the crime under the influence of alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:29 IST
Daring Daylight Phone Snatching Thwarted by Delhi Police
In a bold daylight robbery, police in Delhi's Shahdara arrested two men accused of snatching a woman's phone and colliding with a motorcycle while attempting to escape.

The incident, which took place on August 30, was quickly reported by the victim, Roshni. The suspects sped off on a white scooter after the daring theft, but not before colliding with a motorcyclist who attempted to intervene.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the scooter belonging to Md Nadeem Ahmed and traced it to his acquaintance Md Rashid. A swift police operation led to the arrest of Rashid and an accomplice, Faisal, with the stolen phone and scooter recovered in their possession. Both remain in custody as the investigation unfolds.

