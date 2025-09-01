Amit Shah's On-Ground Assessment of Jammu Floods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured the flood-devastated areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, promising rehabilitation efforts for affected residents. Shah's visit included stops at Manguchak village, accompanied by key regional leaders, to evaluate the ongoing relief operations led by disaster response forces.

In his direct interaction with villagers, Shah assured them of adequate support from the Narendra Modi government, which aims to address both immediate relief needs and longer-term rehabilitation. The recent floods have claimed lives and caused extensive property damage, highlighting urgent infrastructure challenges.

The home minister conducted multiple strategic meetings with political and security leaders to discuss the response to the floods and the impact on the region's security framework. This visit underscores the government's focus on addressing both humanitarian and security dimensions amidst an unprecedented monsoon season in the region.

