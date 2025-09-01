Left Menu

Amit Shah's On-Ground Assessment of Jammu Floods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the flood-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation and assure residents of the government's commitment to rehabilitation. With officials, he evaluated relief efforts and addressed security concerns. Recent floods have resulted in heavy casualties and infrastructure damage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured the flood-devastated areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, promising rehabilitation efforts for affected residents. Shah's visit included stops at Manguchak village, accompanied by key regional leaders, to evaluate the ongoing relief operations led by disaster response forces.

In his direct interaction with villagers, Shah assured them of adequate support from the Narendra Modi government, which aims to address both immediate relief needs and longer-term rehabilitation. The recent floods have claimed lives and caused extensive property damage, highlighting urgent infrastructure challenges.

The home minister conducted multiple strategic meetings with political and security leaders to discuss the response to the floods and the impact on the region's security framework. This visit underscores the government's focus on addressing both humanitarian and security dimensions amidst an unprecedented monsoon season in the region.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

