PM Modi Calls for Unified Action on Terror, Connectivity at SCO Summit 2025

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Tianjin, China, from 31 August to 1 September 2025. The high-level Summit brought together leaders of SCO member states for two days of intensive deliberations on issues central to regional security, global governance reforms, sustainable development, and economic cooperation.

The Summit concluded with the adoption of the Tianjin Declaration, a comprehensive document outlining the shared vision of SCO members on peace, stability, and prosperity in Eurasia and beyond.

India’s Three-Pillar Approach

In his address, Prime Minister Modi presented India’s structured vision for enhancing cooperation within the SCO, built on three central pillars – Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.

Security : Stressing that peace, security, and stability are the foundations of progress, he called for firm and decisive action against terrorism in all its forms . He emphasized the need for coordinated global action against terror financing, radicalization, and safe havens, warning against double standards in combating terrorism. Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack , PM Modi thanked SCO countries for their solidarity with India and urged members to hold accountable those states that sponsor or perpetrate cross-border terrorism.

Connectivity : Highlighting that infrastructure and trade linkages foster trust and growth, PM Modi reiterated India’s strong support for key regional projects such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) . These initiatives, he said, would strengthen supply chains and promote regional integration.

Opportunity: The Prime Minister underlined the importance of seizing opportunities in emerging sectors such as start-ups, digital innovation, youth empowerment, and cultural heritage. He proposed establishing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum under the SCO framework to encourage people-to-people exchanges, cultural diplomacy, and deeper civilizational understanding among member nations.

Reform and Global Governance

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the SCO’s reform-oriented agenda, noting the creation of new centres dedicated to combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and cyber security. He emphasized that the same reformist spirit should guide efforts to revamp multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, making them more representative, effective, and responsive to the challenges of the 21st century.

This reflects India’s long-standing advocacy for comprehensive reforms in global governance structures, ensuring that developing countries and emerging economies have a greater voice in shaping the international order.

India’s Role in Counter-Terrorism

Terrorism remained a central theme in PM Modi’s address. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional and global counter-terrorism frameworks, emphasizing that terrorism is not confined by borders and requires collective global action. He called for enhanced intelligence sharing, stricter financial monitoring systems, and greater coordination among SCO member states to dismantle terror networks and their financing mechanisms.

Shared Prosperity Through Connectivity

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on connectivity highlighted India’s broader strategy of linking South Asia with Central Asia and Eurasia. Projects like Chabahar Port are envisioned as gateways for landlocked Central Asian countries to access global markets, while INSTC offers a faster, more economical route for trade between India, Russia, and Europe.

By promoting these initiatives under the SCO banner, PM Modi underscored India’s commitment to building a trust-based, mutually beneficial regional economic architecture.

Diplomatic Engagements and Conclusion

PM Modi thanked President Xi Jinping for the warm hospitality extended to all delegates and congratulated China for the successful organization of the Summit. He also extended best wishes to Kyrgyzstan, which will assume the next Presidency of the SCO.

The Summit concluded with the adoption of the Tianjin Declaration, which reaffirms the SCO’s collective commitment to strengthening regional stability, enhancing economic connectivity, combating terrorism, and working together for a more balanced global governance system.

Looking Ahead

The 25th SCO Summit reinforced the organization’s role as a key Eurasian platform for dialogue and cooperation. India’s interventions, particularly on terrorism, connectivity, and institutional reform, reflected its growing profile as a constructive global actor and a bridge between South Asia and Central Asia.

As SCO members prepare for the next phase under Kyrgyzstan’s presidency, India’s three-pillar approach is expected to provide a practical framework for cooperation, ensuring that the group remains relevant in addressing both regional challenges and global transformations.