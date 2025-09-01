Left Menu

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has alleged that an eviction drive in Assam is targeting Muslim families based on their religion. President Maulana Arshad Madani has urged the Chief Justice of India to take legal action, expressing concern over alleged religious discrimination and violation of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:58 IST
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has raised serious concerns about an eviction drive in Assam, claiming it disproportionately targets Muslim families. The organization alleges that over 50,000 families are at risk due to their religious identity, calling it an unlawful campaign and urging judicial intervention.

According to official statements, the latest phase of the eviction, conducted in Rengam Reserve Forest, displaced nearly 230 families as part of efforts to clear alleged encroachments. This comes amid broader claims of communalism and extremism affecting the region, with Jamiat emphasizing the need to protect minority rights.

Maulana Arshad Madani, presiding over a working committee meeting of Jamiat, condemned the actions in Assam, calling them politically and religiously motivated. He criticized the state's leadership for neglecting constitutional mandates and treating Muslims as second-class citizens, urging that justice be sought at the highest legal levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scuffle at Vidyasagar College Leaves Student Injured

Scuffle at Vidyasagar College Leaves Student Injured

 India
2
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
3
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
4
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025