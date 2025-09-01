Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has raised serious concerns about an eviction drive in Assam, claiming it disproportionately targets Muslim families. The organization alleges that over 50,000 families are at risk due to their religious identity, calling it an unlawful campaign and urging judicial intervention.

According to official statements, the latest phase of the eviction, conducted in Rengam Reserve Forest, displaced nearly 230 families as part of efforts to clear alleged encroachments. This comes amid broader claims of communalism and extremism affecting the region, with Jamiat emphasizing the need to protect minority rights.

Maulana Arshad Madani, presiding over a working committee meeting of Jamiat, condemned the actions in Assam, calling them politically and religiously motivated. He criticized the state's leadership for neglecting constitutional mandates and treating Muslims as second-class citizens, urging that justice be sought at the highest legal levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)