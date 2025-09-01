Desperate Measure: Aunt's Attempted ATM Heist for Nephew's School Fees

In a desperate bid to secure her nephew's educational future, a 24-year-old woman finds herself in police custody after allegedly attempting to break into an ATM in Jabalpur. The crime, driven by her inability to pay the school fees, highlighted the lengths to which some may go for family.

The incident came to light Saturday night when police received a complaint regarding an attempted ATM break-in in Sanjeevani Nagar. Station in-charge B D Dwivedi noted the woman, who was identified through CCTV footage, attempted the theft with her teenage nephew in tow.

Upon arrest, authorities confiscated a rod, spanner, and additional tools from her possession. Following a court appearance, the woman was placed in judicial custody, while the teenager was sent to a correctional home, awaiting further proceedings.

