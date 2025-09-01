Left Menu

Haryana Police Ramps Up Crime Control and Women Safety Measures

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur conducted a meeting with senior police officers to discuss crime control and law enforcement strategies. Prioritizing women's safety, new measures were announced, including integrating vehicles with the 'Dial-112' helpline and establishing the 'Durga Battalion'. A campaign against usury was also launched to protect citizens from exploitative moneylenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:27 IST
Shatrujeet Kapur
  • India

In a concerted effort to bolster law and order, Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a strategic meeting with senior police officials. Key issues addressed included crime prevention, public safety, and the enhancement of service delivery protocols.

Central to the discussions was women's safety, with directives given to enhance oversight of crimes against women and ensure thorough victim support. Notable reductions in major crimes, such as rape and kidnapping, were reported this year.

Additionally, Kapur announced a crackdown on usury, launching a state-wide campaign to combat exploitative moneylending practices. The meeting also highlighted successes in cybercrime control and measures to achieve drug-free communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

