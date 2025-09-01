Haryana Police Ramps Up Crime Control and Women Safety Measures

In a concerted effort to bolster law and order, Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a strategic meeting with senior police officials. Key issues addressed included crime prevention, public safety, and the enhancement of service delivery protocols.

Central to the discussions was women's safety, with directives given to enhance oversight of crimes against women and ensure thorough victim support. Notable reductions in major crimes, such as rape and kidnapping, were reported this year.

Additionally, Kapur announced a crackdown on usury, launching a state-wide campaign to combat exploitative moneylending practices. The meeting also highlighted successes in cybercrime control and measures to achieve drug-free communities.

