Priest Gets 7-Year Jail Term for Temple Assault

A priest from Bhubaneswar, Pradyumna Kumar Mallia, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a temple. The incident, which occurred on June 3, was resolved by a special POCSO court that also ordered compensation for the survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:30 IST
In Bhubaneswar, a special court has handed down a seven-year jail sentence to a priest named Pradyumna Kumar Mallia for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The crime took place within the Kapileshwar temple complex on June 3, according to the court proceedings.

The court has also directed the district legal service authority to offer a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the young survivor. Mallia was convicted by the special POCSO court, underscoring the gravity of the crime committed against the minor.

The incident unfolded when the girl, accompanied by her cousin, was visiting the temple and lost track of her relative. Seizing the opportunity, the priest lured her to a secluded spot under the pretense of viewing a religious ceremony, where he committed the assault. The brave survivor reported the incident immediately, leading to the prompt arrest of Mallia.

