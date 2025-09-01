Priest Gets 7-Year Jail Term for Temple Assault

In Bhubaneswar, a special court has handed down a seven-year jail sentence to a priest named Pradyumna Kumar Mallia for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The crime took place within the Kapileshwar temple complex on June 3, according to the court proceedings.

The court has also directed the district legal service authority to offer a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the young survivor. Mallia was convicted by the special POCSO court, underscoring the gravity of the crime committed against the minor.

The incident unfolded when the girl, accompanied by her cousin, was visiting the temple and lost track of her relative. Seizing the opportunity, the priest lured her to a secluded spot under the pretense of viewing a religious ceremony, where he committed the assault. The brave survivor reported the incident immediately, leading to the prompt arrest of Mallia.

(With inputs from agencies.)