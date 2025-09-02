Tragedy in the Marra Mountains: Landslide Claims Over 1,000 Lives

In a catastrophic event in western Sudan, more than 1,000 people lost their lives due to a landslide in the Marra Mountains, as confirmed by the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army on Monday.

The natural disaster, occurring on August 31, followed intense rainfall in the region, completely demolishing a village and leaving only one individual alive.

Led by Abdelwahid Nour, the group underscored the urgent need for attention to the vulnerabilities of communities in the affected area.