Tragedy in the Marra Mountains: Landslide Claims Over 1,000 Lives

A devastating landslide in Sudan's Marra Mountains, caused by heavy rains, resulted in over 1,000 fatalities, leaving just one survivor. The incident was reported by the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, led by Abdelwahid Nour. The natural disaster highlights the vulnerabilities faced by communities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a catastrophic event in western Sudan, more than 1,000 people lost their lives due to a landslide in the Marra Mountains, as confirmed by the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army on Monday.

The natural disaster, occurring on August 31, followed intense rainfall in the region, completely demolishing a village and leaving only one individual alive.

Led by Abdelwahid Nour, the group underscored the urgent need for attention to the vulnerabilities of communities in the affected area.

