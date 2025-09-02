Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Three dockworkers in Sydney have been charged following a significant bust involving a large cocaine shipment. Authorities announced the development in an investigation focusing on 'trusted insiders' who facilitate the importation of illegal drugs into Australia.

The Sydney court appearance on Monday revealed that the men, aged 25, 38, and 42, were involved with a staggering 506 kilograms of cocaine discovered hidden behind a false wall in a waterfront shipping container. Police estimate the street value of the drugs exceeds 164 million AUD.

The older suspects, employed as forklift drivers by an unnamed global shipping company, allegedly possessed proceeds of crime amounting to AUD 330,000. Potentially facing life sentences if convicted, one man received bail, while others remain in custody pending a court date on October 29. Investigations continue to trace the origins of the cocaine shipment from Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)