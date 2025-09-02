Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'
Three Sydney dockworkers face charges over a massive cocaine shipment seized in a police investigation targeting 'trusted insiders'. Authorities discovered 506 kg of cocaine hidden in a shipping container, with a street value of AUD 164 million. The operation highlights organized crime's infiltration into logistics sectors.
- Country:
- Australia
Three dockworkers in Sydney have been charged following a significant bust involving a large cocaine shipment. Authorities announced the development in an investigation focusing on 'trusted insiders' who facilitate the importation of illegal drugs into Australia.
The Sydney court appearance on Monday revealed that the men, aged 25, 38, and 42, were involved with a staggering 506 kilograms of cocaine discovered hidden behind a false wall in a waterfront shipping container. Police estimate the street value of the drugs exceeds 164 million AUD.
The older suspects, employed as forklift drivers by an unnamed global shipping company, allegedly possessed proceeds of crime amounting to AUD 330,000. Potentially facing life sentences if convicted, one man received bail, while others remain in custody pending a court date on October 29. Investigations continue to trace the origins of the cocaine shipment from Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cummins' Injury Clouds Australia's Ashes Dreams
Selfie Software Sparks Social Media Ban Concerns in Australia
South Australia's Bold Step: Banning Fish-Shaped Soy Sauce Bottles
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals
Rising Overdose Deaths Among Older Australians: An Alarming Trend