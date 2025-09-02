Patrushev's Warning: Japan's Military Ambitions Spark Tensions
Nikolai Patrushev, a senior Kremlin figure, expressed concerns over Japan's military policies towards Russia and China. He warned against Japan's militarization and collaboration with NATO, implying potential threats to regional stability. His remarks come as President Putin visits China, highlighting close ties between Russia and China.
Nikolai Patrushev, a key figure from the Kremlin, has expressed concern over Japan's increasing militarization, particularly in relation to Russia and China, given the potential for NATO's involvement. Patrushev, a former KGB officer, articulated apprehension that Japan's alliance with NATO could lead to combat operations, though he provided no concrete evidence for these claims.
The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare visit to China, where he is attending events commemorating World War Two's end. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between China and Russia, which both nations regard as vital for maintaining global stability.
Despite the ongoing territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands unresolved since World War II, Patrushev emphasized that Japan's military cooperation with NATO poses a significant concern for Russian security. This reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region as China and Russia's alliance solidifies amidst global tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrushev
- Japan
- Russia
- China
- NATO
- Putin
- Kremlin
- World War II
- security
- territorial dispute
ALSO READ
A New Axis: Xi, Putin, and Kim Reshape Global Power Dynamics
Ukraine Urges NATO for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Escalating Russian Attacks
Zapad-2025 Drills Raise NATO Concerns Amidst Military Exercises
SCO Summit Unites Modi, Xi, and Putin Against Terrorism
PM Modi, President Putin Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties and Ukraine Peace Efforts