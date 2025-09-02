Left Menu

Patrushev's Warning: Japan's Military Ambitions Spark Tensions

Nikolai Patrushev, a senior Kremlin figure, expressed concerns over Japan's military policies towards Russia and China. He warned against Japan's militarization and collaboration with NATO, implying potential threats to regional stability. His remarks come as President Putin visits China, highlighting close ties between Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:52 IST
Patrushev's Warning: Japan's Military Ambitions Spark Tensions
Patrushev

Nikolai Patrushev, a key figure from the Kremlin, has expressed concern over Japan's increasing militarization, particularly in relation to Russia and China, given the potential for NATO's involvement. Patrushev, a former KGB officer, articulated apprehension that Japan's alliance with NATO could lead to combat operations, though he provided no concrete evidence for these claims.

The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare visit to China, where he is attending events commemorating World War Two's end. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between China and Russia, which both nations regard as vital for maintaining global stability.

Despite the ongoing territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands unresolved since World War II, Patrushev emphasized that Japan's military cooperation with NATO poses a significant concern for Russian security. This reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region as China and Russia's alliance solidifies amidst global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025