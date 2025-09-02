Nikolai Patrushev, a key figure from the Kremlin, has expressed concern over Japan's increasing militarization, particularly in relation to Russia and China, given the potential for NATO's involvement. Patrushev, a former KGB officer, articulated apprehension that Japan's alliance with NATO could lead to combat operations, though he provided no concrete evidence for these claims.

The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare visit to China, where he is attending events commemorating World War Two's end. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between China and Russia, which both nations regard as vital for maintaining global stability.

Despite the ongoing territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands unresolved since World War II, Patrushev emphasized that Japan's military cooperation with NATO poses a significant concern for Russian security. This reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region as China and Russia's alliance solidifies amidst global tensions.

