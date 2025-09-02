Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Mass Evacuation in Rostov Region

Over 300 residents were evacuated in Rostov following a Ukrainian drone attack. Russian defense reported destroying 13 drones. An unexploded shell prompted evacuations. Minor injuries were reported, and displaced residents were temporarily housed in a school. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:23 IST
More than 300 people were forced to evacuate their homes in the Rostov region of Russia overnight due to a Ukrainian drone attack, as confirmed by the acting governor.

The Russian defense ministry announced that air defense units successfully destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones in the area. An unexploded drone shell was found in an apartment, leading to the evacuation of 320 residents, according to the region's acting governor, Yuri Slyusar.

The attack resulted in damages to several buildings in Rostov-on-Don, lightly injuring three people, including a child. The displaced residents have been temporarily relocated to a school while experts diffuse the threat. No immediate comment was available from Kyiv, as the conflict continues into its second year.

