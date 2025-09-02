Drone Attack Sparks Mass Evacuation in Rostov Region

More than 300 people were forced to evacuate their homes in the Rostov region of Russia overnight due to a Ukrainian drone attack, as confirmed by the acting governor.

The Russian defense ministry announced that air defense units successfully destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones in the area. An unexploded drone shell was found in an apartment, leading to the evacuation of 320 residents, according to the region's acting governor, Yuri Slyusar.

The attack resulted in damages to several buildings in Rostov-on-Don, lightly injuring three people, including a child. The displaced residents have been temporarily relocated to a school while experts diffuse the threat. No immediate comment was available from Kyiv, as the conflict continues into its second year.