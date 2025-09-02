Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Stands Firm

Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding a quota for Marathas. He’s open to talks with the government but refuses to leave until demands are met. Jarange urges peace among protesters and demands a government resolution recognizing Marathas as Kunbi for reservation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:42 IST
Maratha Quota
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange remains resolute as his hunger strike for the Maratha quota continues in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Jarange expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the government, emphasizing his intent to stay until his demands are fulfilled.

Jarange, whose protest at Azad Maidan has entered its fifth day, insists the demonstration has followed legal protocols. He emphasized that the protesters pose no threat and urged for calm. He demands official recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for reservation eligibility.

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to clear out Azad Maidan, while the Bombay High Court demanded streets be vacated by Tuesday. Jarange challenged the government's stance and warned of consequences if their removal was attempted.

