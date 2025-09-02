Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue
Activist Manoj Jarange, spearheading a hunger strike for Maratha quota, insists on remaining in Mumbai until demands are met. Despite legal challenges, he calls for peaceful protest as tensions rise with Chief Minister Fadnavis. Jarange asserts the importance of reclassifying Marathas as Kunbis to facilitate reservations.
Manoj Jarange, the activist leading a hunger strike to demand quotas for Marathas, declared Tuesday that he is open to negotiations with the government but is adamant about staying in Mumbai until his demands are fulfilled.
As the protest at Azad Maidan enters its fifth day, Jarange claims that the demonstrators have not infringed any laws, emphasizing that Marathas can't be barred from entering Mumbai.
Jarange accuses Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the Bombay High Court during the quota agitation, adding that such actions would have consequences. Despite this, he urges maintaining peace and insists on the implementation of policies recognizing Marathas as Kunbis for quota eligibility.
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.
