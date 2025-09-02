Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape Case Fiasco

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra allegedly evaded police arrest in a rape case involving multiple charges. Despite claims on social media, he criticized his party's leadership over interference in state matters. His dramatic escape involved gunfire and police injury while highlighting local governance issues in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:33 IST
Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape Case Fiasco
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra reportedly evaded police capture on Tuesday after being implicated in a rape case. Sources reveal that gunshots were exchanged during his escape, resulting in an officer sustaining injuries when hit by an SUV carrying the MLA.

Pathanmajra's escape was allegedly facilitated by his supporters. The controversy arose following a complaint by a Zirakpur woman, accusing him of deceitfully misrepresenting his marital status to engage in a relationship. An FIR was filed listing charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation against the Sanour MLA.

The incident further spotlighted Pathanmajra's grievances against his party's leadership. He criticized the Punjab government for central interference and inadequate local governance over flood management. He made appeals to fellow party MLAs while also highlighting issues with local administration and bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025