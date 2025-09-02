Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape Case Fiasco
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra allegedly evaded police arrest in a rape case involving multiple charges. Despite claims on social media, he criticized his party's leadership over interference in state matters. His dramatic escape involved gunfire and police injury while highlighting local governance issues in Punjab.
In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra reportedly evaded police capture on Tuesday after being implicated in a rape case. Sources reveal that gunshots were exchanged during his escape, resulting in an officer sustaining injuries when hit by an SUV carrying the MLA.
Pathanmajra's escape was allegedly facilitated by his supporters. The controversy arose following a complaint by a Zirakpur woman, accusing him of deceitfully misrepresenting his marital status to engage in a relationship. An FIR was filed listing charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation against the Sanour MLA.
The incident further spotlighted Pathanmajra's grievances against his party's leadership. He criticized the Punjab government for central interference and inadequate local governance over flood management. He made appeals to fellow party MLAs while also highlighting issues with local administration and bureaucracy.
