Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Udaipur Murder Accused: A Controversial Decision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, to cancel the bail granted to one of the accused, Mohammed Javed.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma upheld the Rajasthan High Court's decision, which had granted bail to Javed, despite objections from the NIA and Yash Teli, the deceased's son. Teli's lawyer argued that Javed played a crucial role by informing assailants about Lal's whereabouts.

The plea highlighted the murder's occurrence in a communally charged atmosphere, with accusations of the prime accused premeditating the attack. Lal was killed while attending to disguised customers, amidst slogans and camera recordings. The investigation into this heinous crime continues under the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)