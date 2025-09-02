Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Udaipur Murder Accused: A Controversial Decision

The Supreme Court dismissed pleas to revoke the bail of Mohammed Javed, accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The case stirred controversy given the communal tensions surrounding the incident, and the NIA's involvement in the investigation emphasizes its severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:52 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Udaipur Murder Accused: A Controversial Decision
Kanhaiya Lal
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, to cancel the bail granted to one of the accused, Mohammed Javed.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma upheld the Rajasthan High Court's decision, which had granted bail to Javed, despite objections from the NIA and Yash Teli, the deceased's son. Teli's lawyer argued that Javed played a crucial role by informing assailants about Lal's whereabouts.

The plea highlighted the murder's occurrence in a communally charged atmosphere, with accusations of the prime accused premeditating the attack. Lal was killed while attending to disguised customers, amidst slogans and camera recordings. The investigation into this heinous crime continues under the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025