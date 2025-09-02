Left Menu

Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Protesters Resist Police

The Bombay High Court directed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his followers to clear Azad Maidan. Mumbai police began removing protest vehicles from the area. Despite heated exchanges, officials negotiated alternative parking, urging some to relocate to Navi Mumbai.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:19 IST
The Bombay High Court has instructed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan, prompting the Mumbai police to start removing vehicles belonging to the protesters parked in the vicinity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe, supported by a significant police presence, requested the demonstrators to move their vehicles from Mahapalika Marg near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters and Azad Maidan, using a public announcement system to ensure cooperation.

Despite the police's efforts, protesters resisted, arguing that their vehicles, including trucks and tempos, contained essential supplies like food and water. In response to the situation's escalation and heated exchanges, additional riot police were deployed. Authorities eventually calmed the protesters by offering alternative parking solutions and proposed moving some vehicles to Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

