Burkina Faso's Controversial Legislation: A Reflection of Tradition or a Step Backward?

Burkina Faso's legislative body has enacted a law criminalizing homosexuality, with offenders facing two to five years in prison. The decision was passed unanimously by parliament, as announced by the state broadcaster on Monday.

The newly amended family code, approved by parliament, enters into force over a year after gaining approval from the military government led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore. The law positions Burkina Faso among the numerous African nations enforcing similar bans, a measure that garners local support despite international opposition.

The law's immediate effect imposes harsh penalties on individuals in same-sex relationships, aligning with Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala's statements condemning homosexual acts. He advocates the legislation as a reinforcement of Burkina Faso's traditional family values, a sentiment echoed by the governing junta amid criticism from human rights organizations alleging suppression of freedoms.