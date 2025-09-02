Left Menu

Accelerating Rural Development: Minister Paswan's Directives

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan urges swift implementation of central welfare schemes. In the DISHA meeting, he emphasizes collaboration between public representatives and officials to meet citizen expectations. Strategic discussions focus on rural development, infrastructure, and social welfare, with a call for rapid work under government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:06 IST
  • India

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan has urgently called for the swift implementation of central welfare schemes, emphasizing the need for synergy between public representatives and government officials. This directive was part of the recent District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Annexe Auditorium.

The meeting reviewed the progress of critical areas such as rural development, health, education, and transport. The minister stressed the importance of aligning public expectations with efficient action from elected representatives to ensure timely and effective solutions.

Paswan also assessed ongoing initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, urging more effort to tackle open defecation, and underscored the significance of quick advancements in the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission. He called for urgent road repairs and community infrastructure projects, promising strategic oversight and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

