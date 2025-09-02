NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO is intensifying efforts to counteract Russian electronic jamming, as the alliance looks to prevent further incidents like the one involving a flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The plane lost GPS navigation in Bulgarian airspace but landed safely.

During a news conference in Luxembourg, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated the situation is being taken very seriously and assured that efforts are ongoing to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Neither Russia nor von der Leyen has publicly commented on the event, highlighting the tension between European security concerns.

Rutte described these actions as part of a broader campaign of 'hybrid threats' attributed to Russia, including cyberattacks and physical sabotage. Such acts have heightened since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the West continues to accuse Russia of numerous disruptive activities. The threats, according to Rutte, are placing all European nations under direct risk from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)