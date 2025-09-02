Federal Judge Halts National Guard Deployment in California Amid Controversy

A San Francisco-based federal judge, Charles Breyer, put a temporary halt on the Trump administration's controversial deployment of the National Guard to California. This decision intensifies legal debates over the president's authority to use military forces for domestic purposes.

Breyer's order, issued for the U.S. District Court in the California Northern District, delays any deployment until September 12. President Trump initially ordered the deployment of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, triggering backlash from Democrats.

The legal contention stems from the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in domestic law enforcement. While Trump's administration argues constitutional allowances for federal protection, California's attorney general's office sees a potential erosion of military limitations. The outcome of this case could reshape military engagement in domestic affairs.

