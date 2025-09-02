Historic Decentralization: Greater Bengaluru Authority Unveiled

The Karnataka government has made a groundbreaking move by unveiling the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) alongside the formation of five municipal corporations bearing the city's name. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to decentralize governance and expedite developmental functions within the region.

The five newly formed corporations—Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West—will each appoint commissioners who will commence revenue collection immediately. Notably, none of these divisions are named after individuals, as clarified by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Significantly, the GBA's formation follows multiple proposals and reports since 2014. The plan is now set into motion with ward reorganization and elections scheduled post-notification by late 2025, aiming to inject new representation, particularly increasing female participation in governance.