Left Menu

Historic Decentralization: Greater Bengaluru Authority Unveiled

The Karnataka government announces the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and forms five municipal corporations named after the city for improved governance. This historic decision aims to decentralize administration, appoint new leaders, and streamline revenue collection, with elections slated post-reorganization by November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:44 IST
Historic Decentralization: Greater Bengaluru Authority Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has made a groundbreaking move by unveiling the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) alongside the formation of five municipal corporations bearing the city's name. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to decentralize governance and expedite developmental functions within the region.

The five newly formed corporations—Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West—will each appoint commissioners who will commence revenue collection immediately. Notably, none of these divisions are named after individuals, as clarified by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Significantly, the GBA's formation follows multiple proposals and reports since 2014. The plan is now set into motion with ward reorganization and elections scheduled post-notification by late 2025, aiming to inject new representation, particularly increasing female participation in governance.

TRENDING

1
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global
2
Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

 India
3
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

 India
4
Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025