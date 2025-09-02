India Grants Sanctuary to Persecuted Minorities

In a significant decision, the Indian government announced that minority groups from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived by December 31, 2024, will be allowed to remain in the country even without passports or other travel documents. The Union Home Ministry confirmed the order, aiming to provide relief to communities escaping religious persecution.

The move is part of the newly implemented provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Prior to this order, Indian citizenship was only granted to those arriving on or before December 31, 2014. Now, eligible individuals from these countries can stay in India regardless of their documentation status.

The order provides much-needed refuge to numerous individuals, particularly Hindus from Pakistan, concerned about their status in India. This decision exempts those lacking a valid passport or visa, enabling them to escape the fear of deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)