Lost and Found: Police Reunite Minor Girl with Family in a Different State
A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh was found by police in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. Discovered wandering in a market, the girl was unable to explain her presence. Authorities confirmed her identity and arranged her reunion with her family, collaborating with UP police to accomplish this.
A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh was successfully reunited with her family after being found in a disoriented state in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
Police officers on routine patrol observed the girl wandering in the market. With the assistance of a lady officer, they engaged her in conversation to ascertain her identity and reason for being in Ramban, a police spokesperson stated.
The girl, identified as a resident of Kanpur Nagar, UP, couldn't explain how she ended in Ramban. Taken into protective custody, the police consulted the Child Welfare Committee for her care, coordinating with UP authorities to reunite the girl with her family.
